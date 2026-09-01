Keir Starmer To Resign As MP, End 11-Year Parliamentary Career After Leaving Downing Street

Former UK Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer is set to resign as the Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras, bringing his 11-year career in the House of Commons to an end.

Starmer decides to step aside

Starmer has reportedly informed officials of the local Labour constituency party of his decision. He said he had reflected on his future after leaving Downing Street at the end of July and concluded that it was the “right time” to step aside and allow a successor to take over.

“It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency in the country,” Starmer said, adding that he plans to devote his next phase to international affairs, including defence, security, trade and technology. He also intends to continue his long-standing work on tackling violence against women and girls.

By-election to follow departure

His departure will trigger a by-election in Holborn and St Pancras, a constituency traditionally considered a safe Labour seat. The vacancy will reportedly be only the second in 47 years and is expected to generate considerable interest among potential Labour candidates.

Starmer became the constituency's MP in 2015, succeeding longtime Labour MP Frank Dobson, who had represented the seat for 35 years. He later served in Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet before being elected Labour leader in 2020.

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Labour's 2024 election victory

Under Starmer, Labour secured a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, returning the party to government after 14 years.

Reflecting on his tenure, Starmer highlighted initiatives including breakfast clubs, expanded free school meals, a higher minimum wage, additional GPs, the lifting of the two-child benefit cap, the Renters' Rights Act and the Employment Rights Act.

Successor yet to be chosen

Starmer said he would not endorse any particular successor, but would support whoever is selected by the constituency Labour Party.