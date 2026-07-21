Keir Starmer Heads To Local Pub After Stepping Down As UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was seen unwinding with close allies at a local pub shortly after formally stepping down from office on Tuesday.

British tabloid The Sun published photographs showing Starmer holding a pint of bitter at a pub in Kentish Town, accompanied by loyal supporters, including former Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who was pictured enjoying a glass of wine.

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Earlier in the day, Starmer delivered a brief farewell address outside 10 Downing Street before travelling to Buckingham Palace to formally tender his resignation to King Charles III. His departure marked the end of a turbulent two-year tenure as Prime Minister, after which Andy Burnham was invited to form a new government.

In his farewell speech, Starmer described serving as Prime Minister as "the privilege of my life" and said he was leaving office "with good grace and with a smile." Reflecting on Labour's journey from its heavy defeat in the 2019 general election to its landslide victory in 2024, he declared, "My work is done."

The outgoing Prime Minister said Britain had become "stronger and fairer" during his time in office, citing economic improvements, reduced NHS waiting lists, lower immigration levels and increased defence spending among his government's achievements. He also warned that Britain's adversaries would continue trying to sow division, urging citizens to remain united and uphold the country's democratic values.

Starmer wished his successor Andy Burnham success in the role and thanked his wife, children, Labour activists, civil servants and the British public for their support, calling politics "a team sport."

According to The Sun, Starmer later skipped the political spotlight in favour of a quiet gathering with family, friends and senior advisers at his neighbourhood pub, marking the end of his premiership in a more personal setting.