Kashmir Solidarity Day: History, significance and all you need to know

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on February 5 by people in Pakistan and Kashmir.

Since the subcontinent's partition, the freedom of Kashmir has been a source of contention between India and Pakistan. With each passing year, the conflict between the two countries has worsened.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was established by the opposition leader of Pakistan at the time, Nawaz Sharif, in 1990. Sharif called for a strike throughout Pakistan as a protest against the Indian army, which held some parts of Kashmir. He appealed to the nation to pray for Kashmir’s freedom.

The Kashmir issue has been raised repeatedly on a global scale by both India and Pakistan. However, international leaders and the United Nations have been unable to resolve the issue.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is a public holiday in Pakistan and Kashmir. On this day, the banks, offices, and educational institutions remain closed.

