Karachi And Dhaka Amongst Top 10 Riskiest Cities For Tourists; Check Out The List

According to a recent report by Forbes Adviser, Karachi has been identified as the second-most risky city for tourists globally, with a score of 93.12 out of 100. This ranking places Karachi just behind Caracas in Venezuela, which topped the list with a perfect score of 100. Yangon, Myanmar, holds the third position with a score of 91.67. Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is ranked sixth among the most risky cities for tourists.

Factors Contributing To Rank

Due to its extremely high crime rates, widespread violence, political unpredictability, and dire economic difficulties, Caracas is acknowledged as the most dangerous city for tourists. In a similar vein, Karachi has serious security issues. The city's high-risk rating is a result of its struggles with high rates of crime, violence, threats from terrorism, and natural disasters. Karachi's travel safety has been rated as "level 3 - reconsider travel" by the US State Department, meaning that prospective visitors should proceed with extreme caution. Moreover, Karachi's infrastructure security risks rank fourth in the world, which raises the city's overall risk profile.

The third-place city on the list, Yangon, has its own set of difficulties. Violent crime, political instability, high crime rates, and economic fragility plague the city. All these elements work together to make it one of the riskiest cities for travellers.

How Are The Rankings Determined?

In order to assess the level of risk associated with visiting 60 foreign cities, Forbes Adviser looked at seven important metrics. Karachi's high ranking is a reflection of ongoing infrastructure and security problems. Karachi has historically been listed as one of the "unlivable" cities, so its current problems are not new. For instance, the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2017 ranking placed Karachi among the top five "least livable" urban centers worldwide.

Top 10 Most Risky Cities According to Forbes Adviser

1. Caracas, Venezuela

2. Karachi, Pakistan

3. Yangon, Myanmar

4. Lagos, Nigeria

5. Manila, Philippines

6. Dhaka, Bangladesh

7. Bogotá, Colombia

8. Cairo, Egypt

9. Mexico City, Mexico

10. Quito, Ecuador

These rankings highlight cities with significant challenges related to security and infrastructure, making them particularly hazardous for tourists.

Safest Cities For Tourists

In contrast to the most risky cities, Forbes Adviser also identified the safest cities for tourists. Singapore stands out as the safest city globally, with an exceptional score of 0, indicating minimal risk across all evaluated metrics. Tokyo follows closely, renowned for its safety, efficient infrastructure, and low crime rates. Toronto is also among the safest cities, attributed to its robust public safety measures and high-quality infrastructure.

While Asia is home to both some of the safest and most risky cities, European cities generally rank lower in terms of risk. Milan, Italy, is the highest-ranking European city, positioned at 26th place. Other notable European cities include Rome at 28th and Paris at 31st. In contrast, cities like Zurich, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam are recognized as some of the safest globally.