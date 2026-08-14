Karachi Aerial Firing Injures Over 85 On Pakistan Independence Day Eve, Woman Reportedly Killed | VIDEO

At least 86 people were injured in celebratory aerial firing across Karachi on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, according to figures from the Edhi Foundation cited by Dawn.

The incidents were reported during celebrations on the night of August 13, with gunfire heard in several parts of the city. The casualties included 59 men, 17 children and 10 women.

Some media reports have put the number of injured higher, at around 93. The reports also said a woman was killed after being struck by a stray bullet.

Major Karachi Hospitals Treat Victims

Several hospitals received people injured in the firing.

According to figures cited by Dawn, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital treated 24 patients, including one woman, four children and 19 men.

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Jinnah Hospital received 35 patients, comprising four women, three children and 28 men, while Civil Hospital treated 26 people, including four women, 10 children and 12 men.

One additional woman was reportedly shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Woman Dies After Stray Bullet Injury

In a separate incident, a woman reportedly died after being hit by a stray bullet in the Sarafa Bazaar area of Paposh Nagar, according to Dunya News.

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She was reportedly taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition after sustaining the bullet injury. The incident has renewed concerns over the dangers posed by aerial firing, where bullets fired into the air can fall back to the ground and strike unsuspecting people.

Firing Reported Across Several Areas

Celebratory firing was reported from multiple parts of Karachi, including Lyari, Saddar, Korangi, Malir, Azizabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Gulbahar, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Jamshed Quarters and Defence, among other areas.

The widespread incidents came despite repeated warnings from authorities that firing weapons during celebrations is illegal and poses a serious threat to public safety.

Police Launch Crackdown

Karachi police launched a crackdown against those allegedly involved in aerial firing and arrested several suspects.

According to reports, 10 people were arrested in the East district, while other accounts put the overall number of arrests across the city at around 30–31.

Police also reportedly recovered weapons allegedly used in the firing.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that aerial firing can result in serious injuries and deaths, particularly because falling bullets can strike people far from the location where the shots were fired.

A Recurring Independence Day Hazard

Celebratory aerial firing has remained a recurring public safety problem in Karachi despite years of bans, police warnings and enforcement drives.

The practice commonly resurfaces during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations and New Year festivities, with authorities repeatedly urging residents to avoid firearms and opt for safer forms of celebration.

The latest incidents, involving dozens of injured people and a reported fatality, have once again highlighted the risks associated with celebratory gunfire and the challenges authorities face in preventing the practice.