Kanye West's 'Grammy-worn' Nikes breaks all records, gets sold for $1.8 Million

A pair of Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has been sold at $1.8 million breaking all records.

Sotheby's, an international firm that provides luxurious listings, announced on Monday that the “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 million in a private sale. The pair has been acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace.

Apparently, this is the highest price recorded for a sneaker sale. It is also the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million.

“We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said in a statement.

“The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry tit,” he added.

According to Associated Press, the size 12 shoes have been designed by West and Mark Smith themselves. They are made of soft black leather with perforated detailing throughout the upper. The heel overlay is branded with a tonal Swoosh. The design features the iconic Yeezy forefoot strap and signature ‘Y’ medallion lacelocks in bright pink.