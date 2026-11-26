Kansas State Capitol Hosts First-Ever Diwali Celebration As Governor Laura Kelly Issues Proclamation Honouring Indian Culture | Video | X / @cgihou

Houston: The Kansas State Capitol has hosted its first-ever Diwali celebration, celebrating India's rich cultural heritage and the growing contributions of the Indian-American community in Kansas.

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Consul General of India in Houston DC Manjunath attended the event on Monday and expressed his appreciation to Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland and the State of Kansas for embracing the festival.

Toland joined the celebrations, reflecting the state's appreciation of cultural diversity and inclusion.

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Unlike regional celebrations held at official residences such as the Governor's Mansion in Texas and last year's event at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion — which did not host a celebration this time — the observance took place at the State Capitol, accompanied by a proclamation from Governor Kelly recognising Diwali and its message of light, harmony and togetherness.

Participants said the occasion reflected friendship, mutual respect and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between India and the United States.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)