External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

New Delhi: A total of 1,700 Indian nationals have been deported by the US since the start of this year and New Delhi is cooperating with Washington on issues relating to mobility of people as it is firmly opposed to illegal immigration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the issue at his regular media briefing.

"Since the beginning of this year, we've had 1,700 Indian nationals deported from (the US)," he said.

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"We have ongoing cooperation with the US on migration and mobility and India is firmly against illegal immigration. On deportation matters, we have cooperation with the US," he said.

Jaiswal said the Indian government carries out verification of people's nationality once it receives communications from the US side on cases relating to possible deportations.

In July, the MEA had said that over 4,840 Indian nationals were deported by the US since 2025.

The Trump administration has been targeting illegal migrants in the US as part of a major crackdown.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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