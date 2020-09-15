Kamala Harris says thought immediately of her mother when Joe Biden made the VP call

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris said she thought of her mother "immediately" when former vice president Joe Biden offered her to be his running mate on the Democratic ticket for the November presidential elections.

Trailblazer Harris, 55, has scripted history in the American political system by becoming the first black, first African-American and Indian-American to be a vice-presidential candidate for a major political party. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris migrated to the US as a 19-year-old young graduate from India in 1957 for higher studies.

In multiple interviews, Harris has reflected on the profound impact her mother, a renowned cancer specialist, had on where she is now. "I thought immediately of my mother and what she must be thinking as she looks down on us," Harris said in response to a question during a fundraiser.

"What was it like to get that Zoom call from Joe Biden (last month)," she was asked.

Harris recounted how she and her team got a call that Biden wanted to talk and then got another call where she was told Biden wanted to do a zoom call. She described how she went in "our little makeshift office" and then when the call started Biden immediately asked her to join the ticket.