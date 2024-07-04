Kamala Harris In A Spot: Support Biden Or Challenge Him?

There is growing unease among Democrats about Joe Biden’s viability as
the democrat presidential nominee and recent snap polls conducted
online by agencies like IPSOS and SRS has only aggravated concerns.
The latest CNN poll indicates that Kamala Harris has a better chance of beating Trump albeit by a small margin. Biden already has the votes of about 4000 democrat delegates and it would be entirely his prerogative to
release the delegate votes and bow out of the race ahead of the
National Democratic convention scheduled to be held mid-August.
Whether such an eventuality will arise or not depends a lot on what
happens when the president meets democratic governors on Wednesday
to reassure them of his competence.
What set the cat among the pigeons was this statement by Texas
Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett called on the president to withdraw
from the race earlier on Tuesday, saying "President Biden has continued
to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in
most polls have trailed Donald Trump. I had hoped that the debate would
provide some momentum to change that. It did not.“
Doggett is the first Democrat in Congress to say Biden should step aside and he is unlikely to be the last.
President Biden's Family Urges Him To Stay In The Race
Joe Biden’s family meanwhile has reportedly urged him to stay in the
race and not drop out after this week's debate performance against
Donald Trump. Even though there is little doubt now that opinion is
divided among Democrats over Biden's candidature irrespective of
whether they officially admit it or not.
As for Kamala Harris, the vice president wants to tread cautiously on the
matter and continues to officially support Joe Biden as the Presidential
candidate. In her latest statement reacting to the CNN poll Harris says
"What I can speak to is the president's record. What I can speak to, what
he's been able to accomplish and the things that he's been able to do
and get done is actually in line with majority of Americans. And I think
that's important too, to note. And again, I will say with age comes wisdom and experience and that's certainly something that the president
brings.’’