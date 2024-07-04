Kamala Harris In A Spot: Support Biden Or Challenge Him?

USA President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris |

There is growing unease among Democrats about Joe Biden’s viability as

the democrat presidential nominee and recent snap polls conducted

online by agencies like IPSOS and SRS has only aggravated concerns.

The latest CNN poll indicates that Kamala Harris has a better chance of beating Trump albeit by a small margin. Biden already has the votes of about 4000 democrat delegates and it would be entirely his prerogative to

release the delegate votes and bow out of the race ahead of the

National Democratic convention scheduled to be held mid-August.

Whether such an eventuality will arise or not depends a lot on what

happens when the president meets democratic governors on Wednesday

to reassure them of his competence.

What set the cat among the pigeons was this statement by Texas

Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett called on the president to withdraw

from the race earlier on Tuesday, saying "President Biden has continued

to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in

most polls have trailed Donald Trump. I had hoped that the debate would

provide some momentum to change that. It did not.“

Doggett is the first Democrat in Congress to say Biden should step aside and he is unlikely to be the last.

President Biden's Family Urges Him To Stay In The Race

Joe Biden’s family meanwhile has reportedly urged him to stay in the

race and not drop out after this week's debate performance against

Donald Trump. Even though there is little doubt now that opinion is

divided among Democrats over Biden's candidature irrespective of

whether they officially admit it or not.

As for Kamala Harris, the vice president wants to tread cautiously on the

matter and continues to officially support Joe Biden as the Presidential

candidate. In her latest statement reacting to the CNN poll Harris says

"What I can speak to is the president's record. What I can speak to, what

he's been able to accomplish and the things that he's been able to do

and get done is actually in line with majority of Americans. And I think

that's important too, to note. And again, I will say with age comes wisdom and experience and that's certainly something that the president

brings.’’