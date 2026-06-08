 Kaja Kallas Emphasises National Control Over Defence, Warns Against Parallel EU Army Structures | Video
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Kaja Kallas Emphasises National Control Over Defence, Warns Against Parallel EU Army Structures | Video

Kaja Kallas said defence remains a national responsibility, but EU states must coordinate more closely to strengthen Europe’s role within NATO. She stressed cooperation without creating a separate EU army, warning it would cause confusion since member states already have national forces, many tied to NATO, and duplicating structures would reduce efficiency and flexibility. (400 chars)

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Kaja Kallas Emphasises National Control Over Defence, Warns Against Parallel EU Army Structures | Video
Kaja Kallas Emphasises National Control Over Defence, Warns Against Parallel EU Army Structures | Video | X @clashreport

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas has reiterated that defence remains primarily a national responsibility, while urging greater coordination among EU member states to strengthen Europe’s overall security role within NATO.

Speaking on Europe’s evolving defence posture, Kallas stressed that while individual member states maintain sovereignty over their armed forces, stronger cooperation between them is essential. She noted that a more coordinated approach would also reinforce the European pillar within NATO.

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“Defence is a national competence, and we are trying to push member states to work more jointly together, because if the member states are strong, the European pillar in NATO is strong,” she said.

Kallas also pushed back against proposals for an additional or centralized European army, arguing that such a move could create operational and structural confusion. She pointed out that EU member states already maintain their own national armies, many of which are simultaneously part of NATO.

“If you allocate this army to NATO, then you can't use it elsewhere. You can't also create another army, a parallel one,” she explained, warning that duplicating military structures could reduce flexibility and efficiency.

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