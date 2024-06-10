Jonathan Kaye, Millionaire Investment Banker, Assaults & Punches Women In New York; Video Goes Viral

Millionaire investment banker Jonathan Kaye punches a woman in the face in Brooklyn, New York | X

Millionaire investment banker Jonathan Kaye working at Moelis & Company was caught on the camera punching a woman on the face on the streets of New York. In a video that has gone viral on the social media, Kaye is seen punching a woman without any apparent provocation. The lady falls down due to the impact of the punch. Reports said that the incident took place during a pride event in Brooklyn.

Passerby and bystanders tried to make an unsuccessful attempt to intervene. However, it was too late as the damage was done.

Though the investment banker is seen punching one woman in the video, reports claimed that he assaulted two other women who had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In the video, it is evident that Kaye punches the woman who falls on the road immediately. He than walks away and also looks back and mutters something that is not audible.

A video went viral where one of the woman who was punched captioned it as, "This guy punched me in the face today and broke my nose and busted up my friends arm can anyone find him?"

However, what is most intriguing is that the cause of Kaye's action remains largely unknown. It is yet to be ascertained if Kaye's action was a result of the heat of the moment or a pre-planned attack.

Recent reports claimed that the managing director at Moelis & Co was identified by social media users. The company has also reportedly taken note of the incident and said that it is investigating the matter.

Jonathan Kaye has worked in the investment banking industry for 20 years and leads the global Business Services franchise at Moelis & Company.