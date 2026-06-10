 Johannesburg Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured In South Africa As Police Hunt Multiple Gunmen
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Johannesburg Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured In South Africa As Police Hunt Multiple Gunmen

At least 12 people were killed and nine others injured in a late-night mass shooting in Johannesburg's Cleveland informal settlement. Police said more than 10 suspects arrived in a minibus and opened fire on residents before fleeing. Eleven victims died at the scene and one later in hospital. Authorities have launched a manhunt, while the motive remains unknown.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Johannesburg Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured In South Africa As Police Hunt Multiple Gunmen
Johannesburg Mass Shooting: 12 Killed, 9 Injured In South Africa As Police Hunt Multiple Gunmen | file pic [representative image]

Johannesburg: Multiple attackers killed 12 people and wounded at least nine others in a late-night mass shooting in the South African city of Johannesburg, police said Wednesday.

Police believe more than 10 suspects were dropped off in a minibus in an informal settlement in the Cleveland suburb of Johannesburg late Tuesday night and opened fire on people.

The victims were nine males and three females, according to police. Eleven of them died at the scene and the 12th died in the hospital.

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Police are searching for the attackers, and no arrests have been made. The motive for the shootings was not yet clear, they said.

Informal settlements in South Africa are unplanned residential areas usually made up of shacks or similar structures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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