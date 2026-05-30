Kasol Hotel Shooting: Tourist-Local Clash Turns Violent, One Injured; 4 From Punjab Detained | Video | X @themodernhp

Manali (HP): A shooting occurred at the Hotel Green Valley in Kasol, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, on Saturday evening during an alleged brawl between tourists from Punjab and local youth, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm when an argument erupted between the two groups over an unspecified issue at the hotel. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, during which gunshots were allegedly fired, they added.

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Upon receiving information about the shooting, a team from the Manikaran Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. They detained four individuals in connection with the case: The detained individuals are Manpreet Singh (29), a resident of Tarn Taran; Aman Randhawa (22), a resident of Amritsar; Sukhmandeep Singh (17), a resident of Ferozepur; and Karndeep Singh (22), a resident of Gurdaspur, all from Punjab.

Additionally, police reported that another individual involved in the incident, Taman, a resident of Gurdaspur in Punjab, is currently absconding, and a search is underway to apprehend him.

The Manikaran Police said that legal action is being taken on all important aspects of the case. An FIR is being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

An Investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and recover the weapon used, police added.

Reports indicate that a local youth was injured after being shot in the leg, but police have yet to confirm any injuries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)