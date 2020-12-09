Joe Biden picks ex-general Lloyd Austin as Defense Secretary, first Black man to lead Pentagon

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) formally named retired General Lloyd Austin as his Secretary of Defense nominee, reported CNN.

In a statement, Biden said that Austin was uniquely qualified to take on the challenges and crises in the current moment, adding that he looked forward to once again working closely with him as a trusted partner to lead the military with dignity and resolve, revitalise alliances in the face of global threats, and ensure the safety and security of the American people.

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black man to lead the Department of Defense.

According to a source, Biden reached out to Austin over the weekend to offer the job.

CNN reported that Austin's selection would make him one of the most prominent members of Biden's Cabinet and the incoming administration.