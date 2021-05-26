Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Arun Venkataraman as head of US Foreign Commercial Service

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Indian-American Arun Venkataraman for the Director-General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service and the Assistant Secretary for Global Markets in the Department of Commerce.

According to a White House readout, Venkataraman has over 20 years of experience advising companies, international organisations and the US government on international trade issues.

He is currently the Counselor to the Secretary of Commerce, advising the Department on trade and other international economic matters. Before joining the Biden-Harris Administration, Arun was a Senior Director at Visa, a leading global government engagement strategy on a range of international policy issues including digital economy, trade, tax and sanctions.