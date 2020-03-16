Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cast themselves as ‘best-positioned’ to lead through coronavirus outbreak

Biden, who is leading Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination, argued that a pandemic was not a moment to attempt to push through an overhaul of the American health insurance system. "This is a crisis. We're at war with a virus. It has nothing to do with copays or anything," Biden said.

On the other hand, Joe Biden has committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination. "If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint a woman to be vice president," Biden, himself a former vice president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders on Sunday.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice president tomorrow. To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there," Biden said.

After the debate, President Donald Trump slammed Biden and said that the debate was very boring. “I must say, that was a VERY boring debate. Biden lied when he said I want to cut Social Security and Medicare. That’s what they ALL said 4 years ago, and nothing happened, in fact, I saved Social Security and Medicare. I will not be cutting, but they will. Be careful!," Trump tweeted.