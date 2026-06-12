JD Vance Addresses Reports On Potential US-Iran Deal, Calls Media Coverage 'Fake Information'

US Vice President JD Vance | File Pic

US Vice President JD Vance on June 12 pushed back against circulating reports regarding a potential diplomatic deal involving Iran, stating that much of the information being shared is inaccurate or misleading.

In a post on X, Vance said he is “seeing a lot of fake information” about a possible agreement related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran’s nuclear weapons program. He clarified that under any such deal, Iran would not be receiving cash or immediate financial transfers simply for signing agreements or attending negotiations.

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According to Vance, the proposed framework is structured to ensure that the interests of the United States and its allies remain a priority. He added that economic benefits would only be available to Iran if it fully complies with its obligations under the agreement. He also suggested that such a deal could contribute to broader regional stability and long-term peace.

Vance criticised media reporting around the issue, saying some commentators are reacting to “unconfirmed media reports” while also questioning the credibility of anonymous sourcing in other narratives. He also pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in how political figures and analysts are interpreting the situation.

Concluding his post, Vance expressed confidence in the US administration’s approach, stating that the president would ultimately secure a favorable outcome.

The remarks come amid heightened global attention on US-Iran relations and ongoing speculation about possible diplomatic negotiations involving Tehran and Western powers.