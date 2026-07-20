Japan's Youngest Female Mayor Shoko Kawata Becomes First Sitting Mayor To Take Maternity Leave

Yawata Mayor Shoko Kawata has become Japan's first sitting mayor to take maternity leave after creating a framework for the office | X

Tokyo, July 20, 2026: The mayor of a small Japanese city on Monday became the first sitting mayor in the country to take maternity leave, a move that has sparked criticism from some quarters while drawing international media attention.

Shoko Kawata, the mayor of Yawata, a city of about 69,000 people in western Japan, said she had always planned to have children after becoming Japan's youngest female mayor in 2023 at the age of 33.

Although Yawata city employees are entitled to 16 weeks of maternity leave, no such provision existed for the mayor's office. Kawata said she had to establish a framework for the position herself.

"I was very surprised myself to learn that I am the first mayor to (take maternity leave). It made me realise that until now there simply haven't been many young women, or women in general, who have become mayors," Kawata told Reuters at Yawata City Hall on Friday.

One of her final public appearances before beginning her leave was at a street procession ahead of Yawata's Taiko festival on Friday. Instead of riding atop the mikoshi, or portable Shinto shrine, as tradition dictates, the heavily pregnant Kawata walked behind it.

Calls For Greater Reform

Japan's gender imbalance remains particularly pronounced in politics despite the country having had its first female prime minister last year. In the World Economic Forum's latest Gender Gap Report, Japan ranked 118th among 148 countries and 125th in political empowerment.

Kawata said there was still considerable scope for reform, particularly as Japan struggles with one of the world's lowest birth rates. Under Japanese law, women are entitled to around 14 weeks of maternity leave and generally receive about two-thirds of their wages, along with a birth bonus, although some government employees receive more favourable benefits.

"People talk about gender equality and work-style reform, but we need to build a society in which people, across all professions, including among those in leadership roles, do not hesitate to have children. Otherwise, I believe continual population decline resulting from falling birth rates, and the resulting economic deterioration, are inevitable," she said.

Mixed Public Response

Kawata said she received strong support from local residents and encouragement from colleagues to take maternity leave. However, she expressed disappointment over criticism on social media following extensive media coverage. Her baby is due in September.

"People who had never heard of me before only learned about me through reports focusing on the maternity leave. Some people criticised me online, suggesting that I wasn't doing my job and was just there to take maternity leave. That was disappointing," she said.

Most Yawata residents interviewed by Reuters backed Kawata's decision. However, some questioned her continuing to receive her full salary during her leave.

Also Watch:

"I'm a woman, and I've given birth myself, so I believe that as a woman's right, she should be able to take time off when giving birth. However, regarding her salary, I don't really agree with her receiving 100% of it while she's on leave," local resident and homemaker Chie Fujita said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/