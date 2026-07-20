Japan Just Built A 'Human Refrigerator' That Chills Overheated Workers In 5 Minutes, & The Internet Cannot Get Over It | X / Skywatch Signal

Japan's summers have gotten so brutal that a company has built a giant human-sized refrigerator, and people can literally climb inside it to cool down. The one-person cooling booth, called the Do Hiemon Box, looks exactly like an oversized fridge, except instead of chilling drinks, it chills people. Developed by Japanese refrigeration and vending machine manufacturer SDRS, and sold by industrial equipment supplier Trusco Nakayama, the bizarre-looking booth was directly inspired by the refrigerated vending machines seen on nearly every street corner in Japan.

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What exactly is the human refrigerator?

The Do Hiemon Box maintains an interior temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, so stepping inside instantly feels like walking into a fridge. Sit down on the built-in chair, and air chilled to around 5 -egrees Celsius blows directly at the head, neck, shoulders and back, wrapping the body in cold air within moments. According to the company, users start feeling noticeably cooler in about five minutes, and spending roughly ten minutes inside may help relieve symptoms of heat exhaustion by rapidly bringing body temperature down.

Why this bizarre invention actually makes sense

As strange as climbing into a refrigerator sounds, the booth is aimed squarely at people who cannot simply retreat indoors when temperatures spike, construction workers, factory staff, warehouse employees, and outdoor event crews who spend hours exposed to extreme heat. The booth offers three airflow and cooling settings, automatically shuts off after 20 minutes to prevent overcooling, and is mounted on wheels so it can be rolled between job sites. It also requires no installation, can be used indoors or outdoors, and is claimed to use roughly half the electricity of a typical spot air conditioner.

The heat crisis behind the invention

The timing is not a coincidence. Japan recently introduced new terminology just to describe days when temperatures cross 40 degrees Celsius, and heatstroke hospitalisations have been climbing sharply, with 48 people taken to hospital for heatstroke in Tokyo on July 15 alone. As extreme heat becomes a near-annual emergency, Japanese businesses and local governments are increasingly turning to unconventional inventions like this one to keep workers and the public safe.

How much does it cost, and can you buy one?

The Do Hiemon Box is now on sale in Japan through industrial equipment distributors, with the standard model priced at JPY 1.5 million + tax, which works out to roughly Rs 8.8 lakh. For now, it is aimed primarily at businesses and organisations rather than individual households.