e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 3,40,67,719 with 14,146 new cases; 144 more fatalities push death toll to 4,52,124
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:27 PM IST

Japan's new Prime Minister visits crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant, shrines of victims of 2011 disaster

ANI
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's quake-and-tsunami-hit northeast.

This is the former foreign minister's first trip to the crisis area since he was sworn in as Japan's 100th prime minister in early October. He arrived in the area on Saturday.

"The power plant's complete decommissioning is a must if we want to rebuild the region, so I want to see you building a confidential relationship with the locals as you carry on with the work," Kishida told the Fukushima operator TEPCO.

The prime minister laid flowers at a shrine honouring victims of the 2011 disaster in the town of Namie, not far from the crippled nuclear plant. The catastrophe killed more than 15,000 people, displaced thousands more and caused a meltdown at the power plant.

ALSO READ

'Looking forward to India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership': PM Modi holds first...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal