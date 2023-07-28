Japanese Mayor Apologises, Retracts 'Offensive' Flyers Distributed To Pregnant Women In Onomichi

Japanese Mayor Apologises, Retracts 'Offensive' Flyers Distributed To Pregnant Woman In Onomichi |

A flyer distributed to pregnant women in the city of Onomichi, located in western Hiroshima prefecture, has sparked public outrage. The document contained advice for expectant mothers based on a survey of new fathers conducted five years prior. However, its content perpetuated gender stereotypes and received strong backlash, shedding light on the ongoing struggle against deeply entrenched gender norms in Japanese society.

Flyer Sparks Outrage Leading To Apology From Mayor

The flyer titled 'Advice from fathers to you' was intended to offer insights into what new fathers liked and disliked about their wives' behaviour after childbirth. It had been distributed to expectant women for years, but this time, it caught the attention of social media, leading to a furious reaction from the public. Many saw the content as offensive and inappropriate, highlighting the long-standing challenges faced by Japanese women in the face of rigid gender stereotypes.

As the public outcry escalated, Onomichi Mayor Yuko Hiratani issued a formal apology on behalf of the city. The mayor acknowledged that the document was against the sentiments of those raising children, including pregnant women and new mothers. The offensive language and promotion of fixed gender roles were deemed unacceptable, leading the authorities to retract the flyer immediately.

Continued Public Complaints and Media Scrutiny

Even after the mayor's apology and the retraction of the flyer, complaints from the public continued to pour in. The issue gained further traction due to local media reports, fueling discussions about gender equality and sensitivity towards expectant mothers. Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), became spaces for people to express their concerns and frustrations about the content of the flyer.

City official Akira Takahashi acknowledged the influx of public feedback and criticism. He stated that the city received numerous emails and phone calls, with the majority expressing disapproval of the document's content. In response to the situation, the city authorities pledged to conduct a thorough review of all relevant documents. They aim to make necessary changes to ensure sensitivity and inclusivity in addressing various family-related issues.

