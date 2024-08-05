Japanese Cafe Employees Paralysed People To Control Robots To Serve Customers

Dawn Ver café | X

Tokyo: Japan, in its spirit of being futuristic in nature, has a unique café where robot waiters are operated remotely by people with severe physical disabilities. This novel venture, known as the Dawn Ver café, aims to provide both employment and social interaction opportunities to individuals who are often sidelined by traditional job markets due to their physical inabilities.

How Do They Operate?

The Dawn Ver café employs OriHime-D robots, developed by the Japanese tech start-up Ory Labs. These robots are designed to assist people with significant movement restrictions, such as those with spinal cord injuries or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Each robot stands about four feet tall and is equipped with a camera, microphone, and speaker. This setup allows the robots to communicate, move around, and interact with customers as if they were actual human servers.

The key feature of the OriHime-D robots is their ability to be controlled remotely. Operators, who are often bedridden or have limited mobility, can manoeuvre the robots using only their eye movements. This cutting-edge technology provides an opportunity for people with severe physical limitations to engage in meaningful work, offering a sense of independence and inclusion that might otherwise be out of reach.

Employment Opportunities

At the heart of this initiative is the desire to offer more than just a job. The café’s project is designed to foster a greater sense of independence and social connection for individuals who may otherwise remain isolated. Each person involved in controlling the robots earns 1,000 yen per hour, which is roughly equivalent to £7 or $7.66 USD. While this rate is modest, it represents a significant step towards integrating disabled individuals into the workforce.

The café’s operation not only provides a source of income but also helps break down societal barriers. Many people with severe disabilities face unemployment and social exclusion due to their physical limitations. By using robots as intermediaries, this project opens up new avenues for participation and helps redefine traditional employment norms.

Pilot Programme Success

The Dawn Ver café is not just a temporary setup; it is part of a broader pilot scheme aimed at testing the viability of remote-controlled robots in various employment settings. The project has already demonstrated promising results. Several participants have successfully transitioned from the café to permanent positions in other companies after the pilot period concluded.

The café’s success highlights the potential for such technology to revolutionise employment for disabled individuals. By enabling them to work in a structured environment, the project provides a valuable model for integrating technology into the job market in ways that enhance accessibility and inclusivity.

Global Context

The Dawn Ver café’s approach comes at a time when the global sales volume of industrial robots has been experiencing significant fluctuations. Over the past decade, the sales of industrial robots surged to a peak of around 422,000 units in 2018, before dipping to approximately 384,000 units in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This context underscores the growing importance of robotics in various sectors, including healthcare and employment.

The increasing adoption of robotic technology reflects a broader trend towards leveraging automation to address social challenges. The café’s use of OriHime-D robots is an example of how technology can be harnessed to improve lives, particularly for those who face considerable obstacles in their daily lives.