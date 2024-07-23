9 Oldest Irani Cafes Of Mumbai That Still Serve The Best Cuisines

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 23, 2024
Persians brought their best cuisine to India centuaries ago and it still remains a widely popular cuisine savored across the country, especially in Mumbai. Let's have a look at some of the oldest Irani cafes in Mumbai.
All images from Pinterest
Yazdani Bakery, situated near Flora fountain in the fort area of Mumbai is over 100 years old but still serves some of the best buns the city could ever taste. A lazy afternoon chai, Bun Maska and ginger biscuits are a must if you're visiting.
Ideal Corner in fort is also one of the favourite spots of the locals for a perfect Sunday breakfast. Kheema pav and chicken dhansak are some of the dishes you should definately savor
Jimmy boy in fort is another famous Irani cafe located in Fort, Mumbai. This is an ideal place for a delicious lunch. The asthetics of this cafe are welcoming and so is their lip-smacking food.
Cafe Excelsior is currently run by the third generation of the Mazkoori familly. This cafe will give you a rustic, 90's cafe vibe. Make sure you have all the Irani cafe classics here.
Merwan's cafe located at Grant road makes for a perfect Irani cafe. Ideal for evening visits, make sure to have their fresh buns with butter and chai.
Kayani bakery is one of the oldest in Mumbai and is also loved by numerous celebs living in Mumbai. They have glass cookie jars lined up for asthetics but they also contain real, delicious cookies in them. It is a must visit for some of the best Irani cuisine.
Paradise is another Irani cafe located in the streets of Colaba. Their speciality is mutton dhansak and you can also choose specials on their weekly menu.
Koolar & Co. is also a old Irani cafe still famous for its serves. Irrfan Khan's movie, Lunchbox has scenes that were shot here. It has a typical Irani cafe interior and cuisine.