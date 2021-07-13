Jaishankar meets Afghan Foreign Minister ahead of key SCO meet

Dushanbe (Tajikistan)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar during his visit to Tajikistan and said he is looking forward to the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Contact Group on Afghanistan.
“Began my Dushanbe visit by meeting with Afghan FM @MHaneefAtmar. Appreciate his update on recent developments. Looking forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan tomorrow,” Jaishankar tweeted.
Af delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar
A high powered Afghan govt delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process, Afghan officials said.
4 civilians killed in blast
Over 4 civilians were killed and 5 suffered injuries in a blast in Kabul on Tuesday. The blast occurred at 2.50 pm local time in Sar-e-Chawk on Maiwand Street in Kabul’s PD1, Tolo News reported.
Airstrikes kill 29 militants
A total of 29 militants were killed as fighter planes struck Taliban hideouts in Jawzjan province. 3 key Taliban commanders were among those killed in the air raids along the road linking Jawzjan to Sari Pul.
Taliban kill 22 commandos
Over clear but unsteady video, the words ring out: “Surrender, commandos, surrender.” Several men emerge from a building; they are unarmed. Gunfire erupts. Over 12 men are seen shot to death amid cries of “Allahu Akhbar”. The victims were Afghan Special Forces unit members: their executioners, the Taliban, CNN reported.