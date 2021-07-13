Jaishankar meets Afghan Foreign Minister ahead of key SCO meet

Dushanbe (Tajikistan)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Afghani counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar during his visit to Tajikistan and said he is looking forward to the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Contact Group on Afghanistan.

“Began my Dushanbe visit by meeting with Afghan FM @MHaneefAtmar. Appreciate his update on recent developments. Looking forward to the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan tomorrow,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Af delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

A high powered Afghan govt delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process, Afghan officials said.