Jaishankar in Fiji: Indian diaspora an asset to India, country they live in & world

File

Fiji: Addressing the Indian Diaspora in Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the Indian Diaspora has achieved its own milestones and is an “enormous asset to India, the country they live in and the world.”

“The Indian community spreading across the world has achieved its own milestones, and is today an enormous asset to both India, to the country where they live and the world,” said the minister.

"Fiji, an important partner"

“I am on my first visit to Fiji. After two days, I am wondering why it took me so long to get here. It’s been an interesting visit, a lot of things I learnt from being here,” the minister said, while asserting that India looks at Fiji as an important partner with whom there is a historic ans established relationship.

India to transform the world

Taking about India's vision to be able to transform the world. He said, "Just like we are transforming the world within India we also want to transform the world outside.”

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar further emphasized that it was a privilege to partner in the nation-building efforts across various sectors in the South Pacific country.

The minister, as it stands, is on an official visit to Fiji to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government from February 15-17.

Read Also EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)