e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

If one looks at them in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
EAM S Jaishankar | File Photo
Follow us on

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world.

He was speaking on Saturday while interacting with the audience in Maharashtra's Pune city in a question-answer session during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way'.

Look at them with perspective of diplomacy: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said, "Lord Shri Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. I am saying this very seriously."

If one looks at them in the perspective of diplomacy, what situation they were in, what mission was given to them, how they had handled the situation, he said.

"Hanumanji, he had gone ahead of the mission, he had contacted Goddess Sita, burnt Lanka...he was a multi-purpose diplomat," Jaishankar said.

The minister said for the world's 10 big strategic concepts pertaining to international relations in today's discourse, he could give an equivalent for every concept from the epic Mahabharat.

'Happenings in Kurukshetra showed multi-polar Bharat'

"If you say today it is a multi-polar world, at that time what was happening in Kurukshetra (the site of the battle of Mahabharat), that was multi-polar Bharat, where there were different rajya (kingdoms), they were told 'you are with them, you are with me'...a couple of them were non-aligned...like Balram and Rukma."

He said now people say it is a globalised world, there is interdependence, there is constraint.

"What was Arjuna's dilemma, it was constraint, that he was emotionally interdependent...that how do I fight against my relatives. That was not material interdependence, but it was emotional interdependence," he said.

"We sometimes say Pakistan did this or that, and we will show strategic patience. The best example of strategic patience is the way Lord Krishna handled Shishupal. He (Lord Krishna) forgave him 100 times," he said.

Read Also
WATCH| 'Pandavas could not choose neighbours': Jaishankar on China, Pakistan
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani issues 413-page response, calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India

Adani issues 413-page response, calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India

EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

EAM Jaishankar says Lord Krishna, Hanuman greatest diplomats of world

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: 10 wholesome pictures of Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi 'saddened by unfortunate demise' of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

PM Modi 'saddened by unfortunate demise' of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Naba Kishore Das's family after condoling health minister's death