Italy's Mount Etna sees rare volcanic thunderstorm, check here

Rome: A powerful eruption of Mount Etna took to a volcanic thunderstorm sending lightning bolts across the sky in Italy. The incident was observed on early Friday, February 11 and experts believe that such volcanic storms are rare but manifest in areas close to the sea.

The volcanologist, Boris Behnke, told The Associated Press that volcanic lightning was observed once over Etna in 2021, and before that, in 2015.

The whole world seems to be talking of this volcanic thunderstorm, and the visuals have already hit the internet. See pictures of the recent volcanic eruption, right here:

AP

AP

AP

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:27 PM IST