Italian Air Force training jets collide mid-air over Rome, both pilots dead

A tragic air accident took place in Rome on Tuesday when two military training aircraft collided mid-air, killing both pilots.

Both pilots were flying the U-208 jets belonging to the Italian Air Force's 60th wing. The incident took place near the Guidonia military airport.

“We are devastated to hear about the deaths of two Air Force pilots during a training accident near Guidonia," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

One of the jets smashed into a parked car on the street after it plummeted to the ground, before quickly bursting into flames.

The inferno burned between two buildings, forcing the local area to be evacuated.

