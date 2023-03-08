Italian Air Force training jets collide mid-air over Rome, both pilots dead

e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldItalian Air Force training jets collide mid-air over Rome, both pilots dead

Both pilots were flying the U-208 jets belonging to the Italian Air Force's 60th wing. The incident took place near the Guidonia military airport.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
A tragic air accident took place in Rome on Tuesday when two military training aircraft collided mid-air, killing both pilots.

“We are devastated to hear about the deaths of two Air Force pilots during a training accident near Guidonia," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

One of the jets smashed into a parked car on the street after it plummeted to the ground, before quickly bursting into flames.

The inferno burned between two buildings, forcing the local area to be evacuated.

