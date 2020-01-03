Israel's PM says US has 'right' to self-defence

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday praised US President Donald Trump "for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively" to eliminate an Iranian general in a missile strike.
"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right," he said as he boarded a flight home after cutting short a visit to Greece.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)