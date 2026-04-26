Israeli President Herzog Unlikely To Pardon Netanyahu Soon, May Push Mediation First: Reports

Israel President Isaac Herzog is unlikely to grant an immediate pardon to Benjamin Netanyahu in his long-running corruption trial, and instead plans to explore mediation efforts aimed at reaching a plea deal, according to a report by The New York Times citing two senior Israeli officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Herzog believes there are alternatives beyond a simple pardon-or-no-pardon decision. His approach, they said, focuses on fostering unity in a deeply divided Israel, where public opinion remains split over whether Netanyahu should receive clemency.

Netanyahu, 76, has been on trial for nearly six years on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He has denied all allegations, claiming the case is politically motivated. The debate has intensified amid reported pressure from Donald Trump, who has publicly urged Herzog to pardon the Israeli prime minister.

According to the report, Herzog views mediation as a possible path to reduce political tensions, especially as Israel faces ongoing conflicts in Gaza Strip, Iran and Lebanon, alongside upcoming national elections.

Herzog’s office said any decision on the pardon would follow Israeli law and national interest.