Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Orders Strike In Beirut Targeting Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X - @netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday announced that he had instructed a military strike in Beirut targeting a senior commander of the Radwan Force, an elite unit of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah. In a post shared on social media, Netanyahu said the decision was taken in coordination with Defence Minister Israel Katz.

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Netanyahu accused Radwan Force operatives of firing at Israeli settlements and harming Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, adding that the strike was part of a broader effort to restore security in northern Israel. “No terrorist has immunity - Israel’s long arm will reach every enemy and murderer,” he said.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions along the Israel–Lebanon border. While details about the target and the outcome of the strike remain limited, the announcement signals a continuation of Israel’s strategy of targeting high-ranking militant operatives beyond its borders.