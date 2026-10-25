Israeli Forces Detain 40 Suspects Across West Bank, Launch Hebron Operation After 2 Soldiers Killed | X

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 25: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), alongside the Israel Border Police and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), conducted widespread counter-terrorism operations across Judea and Samaria over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 40 suspects, the military announced.

IDF Conducts Widespread Counter-Terrorism Operations

In an operational update shared on social media platform X, the IDF stated that the joint forces operated across multiple regions, with a strong focus on areas associated with Hamas.

*IDF launches major counterterror operation in Hebron after deadly shooting attack:*Following the shooting attack that killed two IDF soldiers and wounded several others, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces launched a major operation in the Hebron area, where the terrorists came from.Forces are carrying out house-to-house searches, questioning suspects and searching for weapons and terror infrastructure. The operation is focused on the area connected to the terrorists and is expected to continue for several days.Residents in the areas where troops are operating will only be able to leave through three designated checkpoints, where they will undergo questioning and security checks.The operation follows several steps already taken since the attack, including mapping the terrorists' homes, surrounding parts of Hebron and Halhul, setting up checkpoints and carrying out additional counterterror operations across the area.Forces are also demolishing illegal structures near the site of the attack that could pose a security threat. — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) October 25, 2026

“OPERATIONAL UPDATE - JUDEA & SAMARIA: Over the weekend, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police, and the ISA operated in ~40 areas and 400 locations as part of counterterrorism activities, focusing on areas identified with Hamas,” the IDF stated.

Security Forces Apprehend 40 Suspects

The military confirmed the arrest of individuals affiliated with prominent terror organisations, as well as those involved in violent civil disruptions.

“40 suspects were apprehended, including terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as suspects involved in incitement, public disorder, and rock-hurling,” the post noted.

Reiterating their commitment to safeguarding the public, the military added, “The security forces will continue to operate with determination to prevent the entrenchment of terrorism in the area and thwart any threat to Israeli civilians.”

Targeted Operation Launched In Hebron

The military also detailed a focused mission launched in Hebron following a deadly attack on Friday that claimed the lives of two Israeli soldiers.

“Following the terror attack on Friday, in which 2 IDF soldiers fell and additional soldiers were wounded, security forces launched a targeted operation in the area of Hebron from which the terrorists emerged, with the aim of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and preventing future attacks. To reduce the risk to civilians, civilians were permitted to temporarily leave the area through designated screening points. No civilians were forced to evacuate,” the IDF said.

Read Also Israel PM Netanyahu Claims Hamas Planned Major Attack On Israeli Civilians, Orders Hebron Sealed

IDF Reports Demolition Of Illegal Structures

Additionally, the IDF reported the demolition of unauthorised installations in the area that had been utilised during the assault.

“In a separate activity, illegal structures were demolished at the site in Hebron where the attack took place. During the attack, the terrorists concealed themselves behind these structures and fired toward IDF soldiers. The demolition of the structures was intended to remove a security threat,” the military stated.

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Military Defends Legality Of Demolitions

Addressing the legality of the operations, the IDF stated, “All other structures demolished in the area were also built illegally, and their demolition was carried out in accordance with international law in order to enforce law and order and remove potential security threats.”

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)