Israel PM Netanyahu Claims Hamas Planned Major Attack On Israeli Civilians, Orders Hebron Sealed | File Pic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered security forces to seal off the city of Hebron following a shooting at Yehuda Junction that injured five Israelis, including two critically, claiming that the attackers had planned a much larger assault on civilians.

The directive followed a high-level security assessment attended by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, the Shin Bet director, the National Security Adviser and the commander of the IDF Central Command.

Netanyahu said weapons and ammunition recovered after the shooting indicated that the attackers were preparing to carry out a major assault targeting Israeli civilians.

Netanyahu Claims Hamas Planned Larger Attack On Civilians

“It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered,” Netanyahu said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the ISA, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command.It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered. Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery.I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria.Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests.We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times.You have nowhere to hide. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 23, 2026

He praised the soldiers who confronted the attackers and prevented further casualties.

“Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery.”

According to the IDF, two suspected militants had travelled from Hebron in a vehicle carrying a substantial quantity of ammunition, allegedly intending to launch a larger attack.

The military said the attackers were armed with an M4 automatic rifle and a handgun. Security personnel also recovered a large ammunition container holding numerous additional rounds from their vehicle.

Gunfight At Yehuda Junction Lasted Over 20 Minutes

The IDF believes the attackers intended to enter Route 35, which connects Hebron to central Israel, but encountered a temporary checkpoint established by its Home Front Command forces near Yehuda Junction.

According to the military, the two men stepped out of their vehicle and opened fire at soldiers stationed at the checkpoint.

A close-range gunfight followed and continued for more than 20 minutes as additional security personnel rushed to the location.

Both attackers were killed during the exchange of fire, the IDF said.

The military maintained that the soldiers’ intervention prevented a potentially more serious attack on civilians inside Israel.

The personnel involved belonged to the Home Front Command’s Ari Battalion, a newly established unit undertaking its first operational deployment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which Israel refers to as Judea and Samaria.

Hebron Sealed, Security Forces Launch Arrest Operations

Following the shooting, Israeli authorities imposed a complete closure on Hebron to prevent further attacks. IDF Central Command chief Major General Avi Bluth subsequently ordered an expansion of the restrictions.

Netanyahu confirmed that he had instructed the military and security agencies to strengthen preventive measures across the region.

“I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria,” he stated.

The Israeli Prime Minister said additional security personnel had been deployed and that forces were carrying out extensive arrest operations.

“Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests,” Netanyahu said.

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‘You Have Nowhere To Hide’, Netanyahu Warns Hamas

Netanyahu issued a warning to Hamas and those he accused of directing attacks against Israeli civilians, saying Israeli forces would continue pursuing them.

“We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times.”

“You have nowhere to hide.”

The Israeli military maintained that the security restrictions and operations were aimed at preventing further attacks following the shooting at Yehuda Junction.