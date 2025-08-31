 Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians, Seize Rifles And Explosives In West Bank Raids
Confiscated weapons included M4 and M16 rifles, pistols, and a shotgun, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Four pipe bombs and a live explosive device were neutralised.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Israeli security forces arrested 10 Palestinian suspects and seized dozens of firearms in a crackdown on illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria over the past week. | X @ANI

Tel Aviv: Israeli security forces arrested 10 Palestinian suspects and seized dozens of firearms in a crackdown on illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria over the past week, the Israel Police announced.

Police said the raids took place in the areas of Hebron, Beit Ummar, Yatta, Beit Jala and near Ariel.

