Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians, Seize Rifles And Explosives In West Bank Raids

Tel Aviv: Israeli security forces arrested 10 Palestinian suspects and seized dozens of firearms in a crackdown on illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria over the past week, the Israel Police announced.

Confiscated weapons included M4 and M16 rifles, pistols, and a shotgun, along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Four pipe bombs and a live explosive device were neutralised.

Police said the raids took place in the areas of Hebron, Beit Ummar, Yatta, Beit Jala and near Ariel.

Earlier, The Israel Defence Forces ordered the demolition of the home of the Palestinian terrorist responsible for a deadly shooting attack in December 2024. Thabet Mohammed Masalmeh, who lived in the Gush Etzion region south of Jerusalem, fired on a bus, killing 12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simha and injuring three others near the community of Beitar Illit.

