 Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO

Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO

The explosion damaged parts of the building but caused no injuries or loss of life. Police quickly reached the site, and cordoned off the area, while security was tightened in nearby localities. In a separate incident in Paharkhel Pakka, a village in the same district, armed men allegedly abducted a young man.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa |

Peshawar: Militants targeted a government girls' primary school with an improvised explosive device in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district in northwest Pakistan early Sunday, police said.

The explosion damaged parts of the building but caused no injuries or loss of life. Police quickly reached the site, and cordoned off the area, while security was tightened in nearby localities. In a separate incident in Paharkhel Pakka, a village in the same district, armed men allegedly abducted a young man.

He was reportedly tortured before being dumped in a semi-conscious state. Locals shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Residents have expressed deep concern over the rising violence and demanded stronger measures to protect schools and communities.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO
Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
Indian Army Conducts Large-Scale Rescue And Relief As Punjab Battles Worst Floods In 37 Years
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment
IndiGo Shares Heartwarming Video Of Lady Flight Captain Flying Her Family For First Time; Netizens Pour Hearts On Viral Moment
Reach For Stars: Remote Tribal School In Tripura's Unakoti Opens Space Education Library
Reach For Stars: Remote Tribal School In Tripura's Unakoti Opens Space Education Library

Offshoot groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), active in Lakki Marwat, are known for opposing girls' education and often attack schools.

Read Also
Pakistan: Severe Monsoon Floods In Punjab, Claim 33 Lives, Displace Over 700,000 Residents
article-image

According to NGOs, more than 450 schools in the province have been destroyed in such attacks between 2015 and 2025, forcing students to study in damaged buildings or give up schooling.

Pakistan has witnessed several attacks on girls' schools, especially in the northwest, where the Taliban once held sway.

In 2012, militants shot Malala Yousafzai, a teenage advocate of girls' education, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO

Pakistan: Militants Target Girls’ Primary School With IED In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - VIDEO

Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians, Seize Rifles And Explosives In West Bank Raids

Israeli Forces Arrest 10 Palestinians, Seize Rifles And Explosives In West Bank Raids

Department Of Posts Halts US-Bound Mail Amid Lack Of Regulatory Clarity On Duty Collection

Department Of Posts Halts US-Bound Mail Amid Lack Of Regulatory Clarity On Duty Collection

Pakistan: Severe Monsoon Floods In Punjab, Claim 33 Lives, Displace Over 700,000 Residents

Pakistan: Severe Monsoon Floods In Punjab, Claim 33 Lives, Displace Over 700,000 Residents

'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin...

'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin...