Mexico City: Israeli Embassy Set On Fire Using Molotov Cocktails As Protests Intensify Against Israel’s Massacre In Rafah

An angry mob, on Wednesday, set ablaze the Israeli embassy in Mexico City as protests intensify against Israel's massacres in Rafah in Gaza.

In protest against Israel's genocide in Gaza, Mexican protesters escalate outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City, starting a fire, trying to break through the fence, and throwing Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/YvaKRjkm8a — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) May 29, 2024

Protesters set ablaze the Israeli occupation's embassy in Mexico City with Molotov cocktails in protest of the recent massacres in Rafah and elsewhere across the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/5OeM4NzHI6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 29, 2024

Carnage in Mexico as rioters set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and hurl stones and bricks at police during an ‘Action for Rafah’ event. pic.twitter.com/aVY7bJhntx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 29, 2024

Appalling scenes in Mexico!



Rioters set fire to the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City and 200 activists, while throwing stones, tried to storm the building. 6 injured.

pic.twitter.com/1QFtXccv1g — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) May 29, 2024

As per reports, around 200 people joined the “Urgent action for Rafah” demonstration outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday.

Palestinian authorities reported that at least 29 people were killed on Tuesday in two Israeli strikes on displacement camps in southern Gaza.

The Israeli strike caused widespread outrage, including from some of Israel's closest allies. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was the result of a "tragic mishap."

Spokesperson of Palestinian presidency blames US

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, has blamed the US administration for the ongoing escalation in Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

"We hold the US administration fully responsible for the situation in Rafah and across Gaza," Abu Rudeineh told reporters in Ramallah, adding that the Israeli side ignored the ruling of an international court and has turned the city "unlivable."

He criticized the US administration's "silence" on Israeli actions, calling it an endorsement of what he termed as a "genocidal war" against Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abu Rudeineh also pointed out the continued political, financial, and military support provided by the United States to Israel, despite widespread international opposition to Israeli aggression.

He warned of the potential complete reoccupation of Gaza with "unprecedented American support" for the Israeli government's plans, urging immediate compliance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s ruling.

Israel has been persisting in its assault on Rafah, where over 1 million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge, despite the recent ruling by ICJ ordering a halt to its attacks.

Additionally, Abu Rudeineh saw the recognition of Palestine by Spain, Norway, and Ireland as a sign of growing European support, with ongoing efforts from Palestine and other Arab states to persuade more countries to recognise the Palestinian state.