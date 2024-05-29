 Nikki Haley Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Israeli Shell Days After Rafah Bombing
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNikki Haley Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Israeli Shell Days After Rafah Bombing

Nikki Haley Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Israeli Shell Days After Rafah Bombing

The pictures were shared by Israel Parliament Member Danny Danon, who accompanied Haley on her visit to the sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image

Tel Aviv: US Republican leader and former envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has been photographed writing 'Finish Them' on an artillery shell of the Israeli Army.

The pictures were shared by Israel Parliament Member Danny Danon, who accompanied Haley on her visit to the sites near the northern border with Lebanon.

In the pictures, Haley was seen kneeling and writing on a shell with a purple marker pen.

Danon wrote in his post, “'Finish Them'; this is what my friend former Ambassador Nikki Haley wrote.”

Read Also
'Give Them The Bombs They Need To End The War': US Senator Shockingly Suggests Israel Should Be...
article-image

Nikki Haley's Tour Of Israel

Nikki Haley, likely to be the running mate of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, has been touring Israel for the past two days. She has met the families of hostages in Kibbutz Be’eri and Kfar Aza region where the October 7 Hamas attack happened.

Earlier, Donald Trump’s close associates and foreign policy advisors, Robert O’Brien, former National Security Advisor John Rakolta, and former Ambassador of the US to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ed McMullen, had recently been in Israel and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nikki Haley Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Israeli Shell Days After Rafah Bombing

Nikki Haley Writes ‘Finish Them’ On Israeli Shell Days After Rafah Bombing

Singapore Police Issue Alert On Scam Calls From Impostor ‘Officers’; Victims Lost SGD 73,000

Singapore Police Issue Alert On Scam Calls From Impostor ‘Officers’; Victims Lost SGD 73,000

Papua New Guinea Disaster: India Announces USD 1 Million Relief Aid For Landslide-Hit Country

Papua New Guinea Disaster: India Announces USD 1 Million Relief Aid For Landslide-Hit Country

Indian Army's Major Radhika Sen To Receive Prestigious 2023 UN Military Gender Advocate Of Year...

Indian Army's Major Radhika Sen To Receive Prestigious 2023 UN Military Gender Advocate Of Year...

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Papua New Guinea Landslide; Offers Support & Assistance

PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Papua New Guinea Landslide; Offers Support & Assistance