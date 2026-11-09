Israeli Democrats Leader Yair Golan Praises New Parliamentary Team, Promises Fight For Democracy & Equality | X - MOSSADil

Jerusalem [Israel], November 9: Ahead of the swearing-in of Israel's new Knesset on Tuesday, November 10, Yair Golan, leader of Israeli Democrats, on Monday expressed pride in his party's newly elected team, highlighting its members as "principled, courageous, talented fighters" who would work towards changing Israel's political landscape.

In a post on X, Golan said, "Tomorrow, the new Knesset will be sworn in, and I look with great pride at our team--the Democrats’ team. Proud of every woman and man elected to represent us, and of the path they took to reach this moment."

מחר תושבע הכנסת החדשה, ואני מסתכל בגאווה גדולה על הנבחרת שלנו - נבחרת הדמוקרטים. גאה בכל אחת ואחד שנבחרו לייצג אותנו, ובדרך שעשו כדי להגיע לרגע הזה.יאיא פינק ועמרי רונן הם לוחמים אמיתיים. מנהיגי מחאה שייכנסו לכנסת לראשונה כחברי כנסת, ויביאו איתם רוח קרב חדשה. שניהם עם מחויבות עמוקה לדמוקרטיה ולביטחון ישראל ונחישות להמשיך את המאבק מהרחובות אל הכנסת.לצידם, גבי לסקי ומיכל רוזין חוזרות לכנסת. שתי פרלמנטריות מצטיינות ולוחמות חברתיות, שכבר הוכיחו בכנסות קודמות שהן יודעות לעבוד ולהביא הישגים. שתיהן נחושות להילחם על ישראל דמוקרטית, ליברלית ושוויונית יותר.ונעמה לזימי, גלעד קריב ואפרת רייטן - שלושה מחברי הכנסת החרוצים ביותר, שבלמו את ההפיכה המשטרית. נעמה, עם הלב הענק, האומץ והמחויבות החברתית לכל אחד ואחת, גלעד, עם המצפן הערכי, העומק והמאבק הבלתי מתפשר על דמותה של ישראל ואפרת, עם מנהיגות, ניסיון ויכולת להביא הישגים גם במאבקים מורכבים. כל אחד מהם מביא איתו איכויות ויחד הם כוח פרלמנטרי אדיר.זו הנבחרת שלנו: אנשים ערכיים, אמיצים, מוכשרים ולוחמים, שבאים לעבוד קשה, להיאבק על דמותה של המדינה ולהוביל את השינוי שישראל כל כך זקוקה לו.אני גאה בכם, מאמין בכם וסומך עליכם. מחר מתחילה עוד מערכה על עתידה של ישראל, ואני שמח לצאת אליה עם הנבחרת הזו 🇮🇱 — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) November 9, 2026

Golan Praises Newly Elected Lawmakers

Highlighting the newly elected lawmakers, Golan called Yael Pinch and Omri Ronen "true fighters" and protest leaders who would enter the Knesset for the first time as members of parliament.

"Both are deeply committed to democracy and Israel’s security, and determined to continue the struggle from the streets to the Knesset," he said.

🇮🇱 Eisenkot starts difficult task of forming new Israeli governmentIsrael's former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has started the tough task of forming a government, reaching out to Benjamin Netanyahu's allies as he warned the veteran prime minister had brought the country to a historic crisis — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 9, 2026

Golan also welcomed the return of Gaby Lasky and Michal Rozin to the Knesset, describing them as "two outstanding parliamentarians and social justice fighters" who had demonstrated their ability to deliver results in previous Knessets.

He said both were determined to fight for "a more democratic, liberal and equal Israel."

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Party Leader Highlights Parliamentary Experience

Referring to Naama Lazimi, Gilad Kariv and Efrat Rayten, Golan called them "three of the hardest-working members of Knesset, who blocked the judicial coup."

Praising their individual contributions, he said, "Naama, with her huge heart, courage and social commitment to every single person; Gilad, with his moral compass, depth and uncompromising fight for Israel’s character; and Efrat, with her leadership, experience and ability to deliver results even in complex struggles."

"Each brings their own strengths, and together they are a formidable parliamentary force," he added.

Calling the group his party's team, Golan said, "This is our team: principled, courageous, talented fighters who are coming to work hard, fight for the character of the country and lead the change Israel so desperately needs."

"I'm proud of you, I believe in you, and I trust you. Tomorrow, another battle for Israel’s future begins, and I'm glad to be going into it with this team," he said.

Eisenkot Receives Government Formation Mandate

Golan's remarks come amid ongoing political negotiations in Israel following Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot receiving the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government.

Meanwhile, Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is likely to become the leader of the Change Bloc in the Knesset when it convenes on Tuesday.

According to Israel's N21, Eisenkot is scheduled to meet Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman on Monday to discuss the parliamentary leadership position, with Eisenkot himself emerging as the most likely candidate for the post.

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Eisenkot Secures Support From 67 Lawmakers

The meeting is to come as Eisenkot formally received the mandate on Sunday after securing recommendations from 67 members of the 120-member Knesset during consultations with political factions. His support included lawmakers from Yashar, B'Yachad, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab-led parties.

He has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorised to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if required.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)