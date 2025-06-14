Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar Faces Backlash Over Nuclear Remarks; Civil Groups Demand His Removal

Ambassador Reuven Azar of Israel | X

A podcast featuring Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar on ANI has sparked controversy, with civil society groups demanding his expulsion. Azar's claims about a secret nuclear alliance between Iran, Pakistan, and North Korea have been criticized as "reckless warmongering" that could destabilize regional harmony.

The Press Foundation Trust has petitioned India's highest offices, urging an NIA probe. Foreign policy analyst Dr. Priya Menon notes that Azar's comments show "astonishing disregard for diplomatic norms." The controversy has sparked a social media storm, with #ExpelAzar trending on Twitter and Instagram.

The MEA faces pressure to respond, balancing strategic ties with Israel and addressing public outrage. ANI faces mounting pressure to justify its editorial decisions or retract the contentious episode, with potential implications as episode turning out to be 'Anti India'.