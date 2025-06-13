 'Don't Make Such Blunders': Netizens Demand Israel Defence Forces To Correct Inaccurate India Map In X Post
Israel, currently engaged in conflict with Iran, shared an inaccurate map of India, prompting netizens to identify and demand corrections to the error.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday shared a graphical world map on X (formerly Twitter) depicting the range of Iran's missiles, accompanied by a post describing Iran as a "global threat."

The post stated, "Israel is not the end goal—it’s only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act."

However, netizens quickly noticed that the map displayed incorrect borders for India.

One user pointed out, "The map shared by the Israel Defense Forces wrongly shows Jammu & Kashmir as part of Pakistan."

Another urged the IDF to rectify the error, commenting, "Kindly correct India’s boundaries. Don’t make such blunders." Several others echoed the demand for correction.

The IDF later acknowledged the oversight after social media users highlighted it.

In a reply to the post, they clarified, "This post is an illustrative representation of the region. The map does not accurately depict borders. We apologise for any offence caused by this image."

