 Israeli Air Force F-351 'Adir' Shoots Down Russian-Made Iranian YAK-130 Fighter Jet Over Tehran
An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet shot down a Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 aircraft over Tehran a short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
According to the IDF, this is the first time in history that an F-35 “Adir” fighter jet has shot down a manned aircraft. Reports say the incident also represents the first air-to-air combat involving manned aircraft by the Israeli Air Force in nearly four decades. The previous such engagement occurred on November 24, 1985, over Lebanon, when an IAF F-15 shot down two Syrian MiG-23 fighter jets.

Earlier today, the IDF said it “carried out a series of strikes on the Basij and internal security command centres in Tehran belonging to the Iranian regime.” It added that these centres were used by the regime to maintain control across Iran, and that it also struck missile launchers and other systems.

