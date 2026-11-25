Israel Warns Iran Is Developing Chemical Weapons, Flags Possible Nuclear Programme Revival As Tehran Threatens US Military Bases |

Jerusalem: Israel's caretaker Defence Minister Israel Katz has warned that Iran is currently developing Chemical weapons, Israeli Media reported.

Speaking to reporters, Katz said that Iran “is in the process of developing chemical weapons.” He would not say how far along the alleged program has progressed, nor where it is taking place.

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He also said that although Iran hasn’t reactivated its nuclear program since the June 2025 Israeli-US strikes on its key sites, “there are signs it is trying to.”

"If we recognize that the Iranians intend to attack Israel, can't we tell the army to attack earlier and thwart the threat. If the Iranians attack us first, it will be a failure, he said.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States and Gulf countries that Iran is considering using chemical weapons against them earlier this month. The report said that Israel has known for over a decade about Iran’s development of chemical weapons.

The claims from the Israeli authorities follow a warning from the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi who on Tuesday said that says US military bases in the region will remain within strike range of the Armed Forces wherever they are relocated.

Speaking in a meeting with the head of the Basij Organization on the occasion of Basij week on Tuesday, General Abdollahi said US bases sustained severe damage during the recent war, with a significant portion of them rendered unusable.

“Some of these bases have yet to return to their previous operational condition, and the Americans are seeking to change their deployment locations and transfer them to more distant areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday US President Trump claimed that his administration's efforts in the Hormuz are working and more oil is flowing through the strait.

"We're taking more oil through the Hormuz Strait right now than we did before the war started, and oil is, as you just heard, coming down to very reasonable numbers. People, it's dropping very quickly, like a rock," Trump told reporters

The US president also said the U.S. military has not allowed any Iranian ship to get through the naval blockade since it was established, with the exception of the brief moratorium over the summer.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)