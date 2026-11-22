Israel Political Crisis Deepens As Netanyahu's Likud Sets Conditions For Unity Government, Opposes Palestinian State & October 7 Inquiry | X - KolHaolam

Jerusalem, Nov 22: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party issued a series of conditions for joining a potential national unity government, including a commitment to preserve Israeli security zones established during the war in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

The demands were outlined in an official Likud position paper as Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party invited Likud on Saturday to begin a "marathon" of coalition talks aimed at forming a broad national unity government. Yashar said its negotiating team would "turn over every stone," pursue bold initiatives and seek a breakthrough that could lead to the formation of a new government.

Likud Outlines Key Coalition Conditions

Likud's proposed guidelines also include recognising Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, rejection of the establishment of a Palestinian state, and an agreement on the status of Jewish ultra-Orthodox students regarding military service, Xinhua news agency reported.

📰 Open sources: Yashar and Likud prepare for a second round of unity government talks💬 AnalysisThe second round does not indicate that an agreement is close so much as it reflects an attempt to impose a political cost on the other side before the formation of the government is settled. Likud, as the largest bloc with 27 seats compared with Yashar’s 21, wants to turn the unity government into a framework that preserves Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and his right-wing coalition, while Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to bring Likud into a government headed by him. Accordingly, the demands concerning rejection of a Palestinian state and the security areas in Syria, Lebanon and Gaza appear to be a means of constraining any potential political or security change. Naftali Bennett’s support for Eisenkot gives the latter negotiating cover, but at the same time he rejects a government dependent on Arab parties, narrowing his alternatives. The likely outcome is lengthy negotiations that may end in partial concessions or reopen the option of a minority/emergency government if the impasse over the premiership and Ben-Gvir’s participation cannot be overcome. — Middle East Brief | News & Intelligence (@MEBriefNews) November 21, 2026

Earlier, the Likud party conditioned the formation of a national unity government with the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot on an agreement not to establish a state commission of inquiry into Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack, local media reported.

Opposition parties have demanded such an inquiry since the attack, while Netanyahu's coalition has rejected it, arguing that such a commission would not be objective.

Dispute Over October 7 Inquiry

According to Kan, the condition is expected to be raised at a meeting between the parties' leaders scheduled for Sunday, reports Xinhua, quoting Israel's state-owned Kan News.

Likud told the broadcaster that core disputes, including the inquiry, should be addressed during negotiations.

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Eisenkot Faces Government Formation Deadline

Eisenkot, a former military chief, has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible extension of up to two weeks granted by the president.

Netanyahu's opponents won 67 of parliament's 120 seats in the October 27 election, but that majority includes 19 seats held by Arab parties, whose support some of Eisenkot's prospective coalition partners reject.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)