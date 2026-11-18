Israel's Parliament Elects Matan Kahana As Speaker In 66-52 Vote, Giving Netanyahu's Opponents Control Of Legislative Agenda | Video | X

Jerusalem: The Israeli Knesset voted 66- 52 on Tuesday night to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as its new speaker. With this the change bloc led by Yashar party boss gadi Eisenkot has taken control of the parliament despite sever opposition from incumbent PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party.

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Eisenkot, who holds the mandate to form the next government in Israel however faces a steep task ahead as he cobbles together a workable alliance.

Speaking on the election of Kahana as speaker, Eisenkot called it a new chapter for the Knesset where all representatives are treated equally.

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"I congratulate MK Matan Kahana, my fellow traveller, the incoming Speaker of the Knesset. A new chapter begins Under Matan, the Knesset will once again become the people’s house—the house of all the people—where every segment of society and their representatives are listened to and treated equally. A new chapter is opening for Israel’s Knesset. It will be a chapter of statesmanship, respectful and substantive dialogue, and fulfilling the Knesset’s role as an effective and strong oversight body—an important and critical role in these sensitive times. Matan—I am proud of you and confident in your success," he said.

The tenor of the message was also a signal to the Arab parties that have faced vociferous opposition to their position from Netanyahu, who slammed the election of Kahana.

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In a statement on behalf of the Likud party, Netanyahu said, "A disgrace for all eternity. Tonight, a Knesset Speaker was appointed unilaterally with the votes of terror supporters. This is a low point in the Knesset’s history. The people of Israel oppose handing the keys to the country’s government to those who disgrace the national anthem. The people of Israel yearn for unity. Eisenkot, Bennett and Lieberman chose terror supporters over national unity today. History will remember this."

Kahana has the endorsement of all the leaders of the change bloc with Yair Lapid saying, "Matan Kahana, Speaker of the Knesset. I am proud of him and confident that he will fulfil his role in a way that brings honour to Israel’s parliament. His election is an important step toward repairing and healing Israel."

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According to the Times of Israel, Kahana accepted his election by promising to be a speaker for all the citizens of Israel, a clear signal to the Arab factions.

“With great reverence, I now accept the role of speaker of the Knesset of Israel. The Knesset is the home of all citizens of the State of Israel, regardless of religion, race, or gender. And I intend to be the speaker for all of them,” Kahana said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)