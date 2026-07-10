Israel Warned Of Fresh Iranian Plot To Assassinate Trump Before US Renewed Attack: Report

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) | File Pic

In the lead-up to the US's renewed military strike on Iran, as the country observed a week-long funeral for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Israel reportedly passed fresh intelligence to the Pentagon claiming Tehran was once again plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, according to US media reports.

The alleged assassination plot further heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, adding fresh strain to an already fragile ceasefire and underscoring the escalating standoff between the two countries, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Israeli intelligence warning

The warning about Tehran's alleged "kill plan" came this week, CNN reported, quoting a source. However, some US officials have said the intelligence shared by Israel may also have been intended to influence Trump’s deliberations over whether to escalate American military action against Iran.

For years, Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, who was assassinated in a US strike ordered by Trump during his first term.

Threats against Trump

Iran has also pledged to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with mourners at his funeral chanting “Death to Trump” and carrying banners that read, “We Will Kill Trump.”

“They want to take out the US leader, me, I’m on every list. I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long,” Trump said, referring to threats against his life while speaking to reporters in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday.