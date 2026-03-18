Israel-US-Iran War: Video Shows Aftermath In Ramat Gan As Missile Debris Kills 2; Rail Services Hit In Tel Aviv

Two people a man and a woman in their 70s were killed in Ramat Gan early Wednesday after being struck by shrapnel from Iranian missile interceptions, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom. Five others sustained minor injuries as multiple impact sites were reported across central Israel following the latest missile barrage.

Multiple Impact Sites Across Central Israel

Israeli police and local authorities reported at least eight suspected shrapnel impact locations, including five major sites in Ramat Gan alone. In Holon and surrounding areas, falling debris damaged vehicles and triggered fires, underscoring the risks posed even by intercepted missiles.

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Transport Disrupted, Infrastructure Damaged

Shrapnel also fell near the Tel Aviv Savidor Center railway station, damaging parts of the platforms. Train services to and from the station were suspended, with shuttle services arranged between Herzliya, Tel Aviv, and Ben Gurion Airport.

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Emergency Response Underway

Search and rescue teams, along with firefighting units, were deployed across multiple districts in the Dan region. An ambulance operated by Magen David Adom was also hit by shrapnel during response operations, highlighting the intensity of the situation.

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Viral Video Misrepresents Incident

Footage circulating online shows emergency crews and crowds gathered near residential buildings at night. However, the clip captures the aftermath response not the strike itself and does not show any direct impact or casualties. The video has been misrepresented in some posts, with claims not supported by the visuals.