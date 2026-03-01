8 Killed, Several Injured After Iranian Ballistic Missile Hits Bet Shemesh

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 injured after a barrage of missiles launched from Iran struck the central Israeli city of Bet Shemesh on Sunday, March 1, 2026, according to Israeli emergency services.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) said its emergency medical technicians and paramedics pronounced multiple fatalities at the scene, while police confirmed a direct hit on a residential building. Israeli media reported that at least four apartment buildings were destroyed in the attack, and the missile impact reportedly penetrated a nearby shelter.

Around 30 ambulances were dispatched to the area, as rescue efforts continued through the debris. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Home Front Command search and rescue teams, along with medical personnel and a helicopter unit, were operating at the site to evacuate the wounded.

The IDF stated that the early warning system functioned as planned and was activated in the impact zone, though the circumstances surrounding the strike are under investigation.

A separate missile impact was also reported elsewhere in central Israel, further escalating tensions in the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Iran.