Israel-US-Iran War: IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Strike Near Strait Of Hormuz

A senior Iranian military figure, Alireza Tangsiri, was reportedly killed in a strike in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city near the Strait of Hormuz, according to an Israeli official cited by The Jerusalem Post. The development marks a major escalation in the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

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Bandar Abbas lies along the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass. The reported killing of Tangsiri, who headed Iran’s naval operations under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is seen as a significant blow to Tehran’s maritime strategy in the region.

Amid the conflict, Iran has been tightening its control over the vital waterway. Reports suggest Tehran is enforcing a system requiring ships to share cargo and crew details, with some vessels allegedly paying transit fees. Iranian officials have defended the move, calling it a justified measure for ensuring security.

The situation has raised concerns in global energy markets, with oil prices surging sharply since the conflict began. Meanwhile, the United States has stepped up its military presence in the region, deploying additional forces, including Marines and paratroopers, as part of a broader strategic posture.

The conflict has also seen continued exchanges of attacks. Sirens were reported in Israel amid missile alerts, while explosions were heard in major cities. Incidents linked to missile interceptions were also reported in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. While US President Donald Trump claimed Iran is willing to negotiate, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied any such talks.