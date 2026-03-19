Israel-US-Iran News: 'US Knew Nothing,' Says Donald Trump Warns Of Massive Retaliation If Qatar LNG Hit Again

US President Donald Trump has denied any American involvement in the strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field |

US President Donald Trump has denied any American involvement in the strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, blaming Israel for acting “out of anger” and triggering Tehran’s retaliation against Qatar’s energy infrastructure.

US Denies Role, Blames Israel

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said Washington had no prior knowledge of the strike on the South Pars gas field the world’s largest natural gas reserve and stressed that Qatar was also unaware. He claimed Israel’s action provoked Iran’s missile response.

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Warning Of ‘Massive’ Response

Trump issued a strong warning to Iran, saying the US would not hesitate to respond with overwhelming force if Qatar’s LNG facilities are targeted again. He added that while he wants to avoid escalation, further attacks could lead to severe consequences.

Qatar LNG Facilities Targeted

Iranian missile strikes hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, causing extensive damage and fires at key LNG facilities. QatarEnergy confirmed multiple sites were affected, though no casualties were reported.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Following the attacks, Qatar declared Iranian military officials at its embassy persona non grata and ordered them to leave within 24 hours, marking a sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions.